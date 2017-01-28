Ins and outs of Serenio from detentio...

Ins and outs of Serenio from detention cell 'legal'

THE going "ins and outs" of Negros Island Region top drug suspect Ricky Serenio from the detention cell of Talisay City Police Station is "legal," an official of the Negros Island Police Regional Office said Friday. Before Serenio, who linked several high-ranking policemen and other law enforcers to the illegal drug trade, was put under the custody of Moises Padilla Mayor Magdaleno PeA a and his son, Pulupandan Mayor Miguel PeA a, he was detained at the Talisay police station for few days.

Chicago, IL

