'I Will Really Kill You': How to get on Punisher's hit list
EARLIER this week, the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, delivered one of his most brutal threats yet against drug criminals. Addressing local chief executives, Mr Duterte said those engaged in the drug trade must resign from their shady business dealings or face imminent murder.
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Fri
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
