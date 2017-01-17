Hundreds of families flee flash floods in Cagayan de Oro City
Hundreds of families sought shelter in evacuation centers in Cagayan de Oro City after their communities were hit by strong rains and massive flooding Monday. Around 249 families were evacuated to the Macasandig Covered Court, while another 17 families were transferred to Bulalo Elementary School, both in Cagayan de Oro City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|12 hr
|Jack kool
|1
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Mon
|Ainu
|18
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC