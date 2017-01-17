Hundreds of families flee flash flood...

Hundreds of families flee flash floods in Cagayan de Oro City

Hundreds of families sought shelter in evacuation centers in Cagayan de Oro City after their communities were hit by strong rains and massive flooding Monday. Around 249 families were evacuated to the Macasandig Covered Court, while another 17 families were transferred to Bulalo Elementary School, both in Cagayan de Oro City.

Chicago, IL

