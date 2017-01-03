Huge Catholic procession held under h...

Huge Catholic procession held under heavy security in Manila

Filipino Roman Catholic devotees climb the carriage to kiss and rub with their towels the image of the Black Nazarene to celebrate its feast day Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. The raucous celebration drew tens of thousands of devotees in a barefoot procession for several hours around Manila streets and end up with several people injured.

Chicago, IL

