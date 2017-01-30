Housewife dies, 3 others wounded in road accident
A HOUSEWIFE died while three others were wounded in a vehicular accident along the national highway in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Monday, January 30. Senior Superintendent Sofronio Ecaldre, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said the incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, January 28, in the village of Upper Sang-An, Labangan municipality. Ecaldre said the victims were aboard a motorcycle driven by Randolph when a dump truck of a construction firm driven by Ruby Romina, 49, crashed into them.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
