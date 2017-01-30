Housewife dies, 3 others wounded in r...

Housewife dies, 3 others wounded in road accident

A HOUSEWIFE died while three others were wounded in a vehicular accident along the national highway in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Monday, January 30. Senior Superintendent Sofronio Ecaldre, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said the incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. Saturday, January 28, in the village of Upper Sang-An, Labangan municipality. Ecaldre said the victims were aboard a motorcycle driven by Randolph when a dump truck of a construction firm driven by Ruby Romina, 49, crashed into them.

