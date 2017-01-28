Here comes the Year of the Fire Rooster
MANILA. Malabon Zoo owner Manny Tangco holds a full-grown but very small rooster named "Small But Terrible" from Malaysia to compare it with the giant red rooster from France named "Mr. Universe" as they are shown to the media as part of the "Roosters of the World" exhibition to celebrate the "Red Fire Rooster" in the Chinese lunar calendar Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in Malabon city Manila.
