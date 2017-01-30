Heavy rains and thunderstorms in Pala...

Heavy rains and thunderstorms in Palawan due to LPA

By MB Online Cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms which may cause flash floods and landslides will prevail over Palawan due to a Low Pressure Area was spotted at 330 km South, Southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan at 4:00 am, based on PAG-ASA Weather Forecast. Cagayan Valley region and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

Chicago, IL

