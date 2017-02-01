GRP - distressed' by NPA attacks
The Philippine government said it is "distressed and extremely disturbed" by the series of attacks and harassments launched by New People's Army in various parts of the country, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said yesterday. The Armed Forces of the Philippines , likewise alarmed by the NPA rebels' offensive, expressed concern that the local communist group might have abandoned its earlier declaration of a unilateral ceasefire.
