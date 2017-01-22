Gov't, NDFP laud progress of Rome peace talks

The Philippine government and National Democratic Front of the Philippines are coming to terms with agreeing over issues regarding social and economic reforms, the so-called "heart and soul" of peace negotiations, which is on its third round at the Holiday Inn Rome-Parco de Medici. In a press statement released Sunday, January 22, GRP peace panel chairman Silvestre Bello III said the Rome talks "are breaking new grounds and gaining more traction towards finally achieving peace in the country."

