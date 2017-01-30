Going Dutch: Consul to focus on inclusion
AN OFFICIAL of the Mega Cebu Development Coordinating Board who was recently appointed as honorary consul to The Netherlands wants to be "an economic diplomat." He said that major corporations from the European Union and The Netherlands, perhaps in partnership with Filipino corporations, can "tap into communities and empower the people to be able to provide raw materials for finished goods and services."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC