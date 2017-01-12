German hostage abducted in Philippines appears in video

Philippine Islamic militants have released a video showing an elderly German sailor abducted at sea late last year is alive, according to a security group that monitors jihadist activity. The Abu Sayyaf, a notorious kidnap-for-ransom gang based in the southern Philippines, released the video of Jurgen Kantner on Wednesday along with photos that had a date stamp of December 26 last year, SITE Intelligence Group reported.

