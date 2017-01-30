Floods torment N. Mindanao and Caraga; 52,147 evacuated

Torrential rains over Northern Mindanao and Caraga region caused floods and forced the evacuation of over 52,000 families, owing to the trough of a low pressure area and the tail-end of a cold front over the weekend. Regional Director Mita Chuchi G. Lim of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Caraga said a good number of the 11,227 families or 52,147 individuals who evacuated last Saturday had just come home last January 23 from evacuation centers following the massive flooding that happened last January 16. Cagayan de Oro flood- An amphibious rescue vehicle picks up stranded commuters along the flooded C.M. Recto Avenue in Cagayan de Oro City last Saturday.

