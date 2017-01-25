Floods kill 6 in Davao Region; state of calamity declared
Six persons were killed, including a three-year-old girl, when floods hit some parts of Davao Region due to continuous rains brought by the tail-end of a cold front since last week. At least five municipalities and one city in Davao del Norte have been placed under a state of calamity.
