Five dead in Philippines flash floods

Five people have been killed by flash floods in the southern Philippines after almost a month's worth of rain fell in just one day. Nearly 5000 people were also forced to flee their homes from waist-deep floods in the southern region of Mindanao, disaster relief agencies said on Monday.

