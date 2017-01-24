Fish trader dies in gun attack
Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula Information Officer Rogelio Alabata said the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Purok Kayuhan in the village of Poblacion, Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte. Alabata identified the victim as Latip Jumdani, 35, a resident of Recodo Village, Zamboanga City and temporarily residing in Poblacion, Sirawai.
Start the conversation
