Filipinos love Ed Sheeran
IN his first ever interview since going on a hiatus, musician Ed Sheeran revealed that his biggest market is the Philippines. Sheeran debuted two of his new singles off his third album on BBC Radio 1. He confirmed that his new album is pronounced Divide, although it's simply called A .
