Expect rains and thunderstorms in Surigao del Sur due to LPA
A Low Pressure Area was spotted at 795 KM East of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur and is expected to bring Cloudy skies will prevail all over Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Ilocos, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains. Luzon and Visayas will experience moderate to strong winds from the Northeast to East, as well as moderate to rough coastal waters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|16
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec '16
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
