Expect rains and thunderstorms in Surigao del Sur due to LPA

A Low Pressure Area was spotted at 795 KM East of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur and is expected to bring Cloudy skies will prevail all over Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Ilocos, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains. Luzon and Visayas will experience moderate to strong winds from the Northeast to East, as well as moderate to rough coastal waters.

