Estremera: The young storytellers among us

IN SUNDAY'S cover story, we featured the group of students from Davao City National High School whose film is among those chosen to compete in the 10th International Children's Film Festival Bangladesh on January 24 to 30. They may not be able to attend the film festival because of the distance and the length of time that they will be absent from class, but the fact that their film will be shown out there and they are able to bring their story to a wider audience, that is already accomplishment enough.

