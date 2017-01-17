Eastmincom to assist flood-affected areas

THE Eastern Mindanao Command has directed all its military units in the Northern part of Mindanao to extend assistance to the communities and government agencies in the post-disaster activities in Cagayan de Oro City, following the flashflood on January 16. Eastmincom public information officer Major Ezra Balagtey said all its units were directed to closely coordinate with the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council and assist the local government unit in attending to their disaster management needs. "The armed forces were also directed to assist the members of the Philippine National Police in Cagayan de Oro in maintaining order while the affected communities are on the process of recovery," Balagtey said.

