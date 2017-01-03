Duterte's Miss Universe rules: Don't close roads, hide poverty or use public funds

Kiranmeet Kaur Baljeet Singh , Chalita Suansane , Htet Htet Htun , Sari Nakazawa , Jenny Kim , and Kezia Roslin Cikita Warouw take a selfie during a kick-off event for the coming Miss Universe pageant, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, Dec 10, 2016. Source: Reuters/Czar Dancel THE Philippine administration under President Rodrigo Duterte has issued strict orders to ensure the Miss Universe 2017 pageant to be held in the capital this month does not cause any disruption or weigh on public expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.