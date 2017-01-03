Duterte's Miss Universe rules: Don't ...

Duterte's Miss Universe rules: Don't close roads, hide poverty or use public funds

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Kiranmeet Kaur Baljeet Singh , Chalita Suansane , Htet Htet Htun , Sari Nakazawa , Jenny Kim , and Kezia Roslin Cikita Warouw take a selfie during a kick-off event for the coming Miss Universe pageant, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, Dec 10, 2016. Source: Reuters/Czar Dancel THE Philippine administration under President Rodrigo Duterte has issued strict orders to ensure the Miss Universe 2017 pageant to be held in the capital this month does not cause any disruption or weigh on public expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 20 hr Ainu 6
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 20 hr Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,732 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC