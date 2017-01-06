Duterte's controversial drug war: 6 months, 6,000 deaths in the Philippines
Duterte's controversial drug war: 6 months, 6,000 deaths in the Philippines About 4,000 of drug suspects were killed by vigilantes or executions on the spot. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hZTCJv Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte greets spectators during a ceremony to honor the death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal, at the Jose Rizal Park in Manila, Philippines, on Dec. 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 5
|Ainu
|16
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
|Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So...
|Dec 10
|john smith
|1
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Dec 8
|Wags richelle
|17
|Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|HairyGuy
|6
|Philippine president wants to be friends with T...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|4
|Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC