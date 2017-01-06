Duterte's controversial drug war: 6 months, 6,000 deaths in the Philippines About 4,000 of drug suspects were killed by vigilantes or executions on the spot. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hZTCJv Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte greets spectators during a ceremony to honor the death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal, at the Jose Rizal Park in Manila, Philippines, on Dec. 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.