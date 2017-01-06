Duterte's controversial drug war: 6 m...

Duterte's controversial drug war: 6 months, 6,000 deaths in the Philippines

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: USA Today

Duterte's controversial drug war: 6 months, 6,000 deaths in the Philippines About 4,000 of drug suspects were killed by vigilantes or executions on the spot. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hZTCJv Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte greets spectators during a ceremony to honor the death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal, at the Jose Rizal Park in Manila, Philippines, on Dec. 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 5 Ainu 16
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,699,681

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC