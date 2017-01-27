Duterte Threatens To 'Make Curtains' Out Of The Bodies Of Rogue Cops

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while answering questions during a news conference upon his arrival from a state visit in Japan at the Davao International Airport in Davao city, Philippines October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr The apology for the wrongful murder of businessman Jee Ick-joo by the Philippine National Police is exactly what the world has come to expect from Filipino firebrand President Rodrigo Duterte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.