Duterte Threatens To 'Make Curtains' Out Of The Bodies Of Rogue Cops
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while answering questions during a news conference upon his arrival from a state visit in Japan at the Davao International Airport in Davao city, Philippines October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr The apology for the wrongful murder of businessman Jee Ick-joo by the Philippine National Police is exactly what the world has come to expect from Filipino firebrand President Rodrigo Duterte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC