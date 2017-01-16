Duterte confirms arrest of MNLF leade...

Duterte confirms arrest of MNLF leader's son in Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

DAVAO CITY: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed the arrest of the 26-year-old son of a Moro National Liberation Front leader by Malaysian authorities. According to a CNN article, Duterte said Datu Mohammad Abduljabbar Sema was arrested in Malaysia for his alleged involvement in a deadly blast that killed 15 people in September last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 5 hr Ainu 18
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC