Drug surrender arrested in Silay City

Drug surrender arrested in Silay City

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

A DRUG surrender was arrested after he yielded illegal drugs in a drug raid at his house in Barangay Guinhalaran, Silay City, Negros Occidental on Thursday. Superintendent Willy Diel, chief of Silay City Police Station, said Rodel Ocera, 37, who is under the city's drugs watchlist, was served a search warrant issued by Judge Ana Celeste Bernad of Regional Trial Court Branch 69 at around 11 a.m. Latest issues of Sun.Star Bacolod also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Thu Strong Wakamoto 19
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec '16 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec '16 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC