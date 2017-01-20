Drug surrender arrested in Silay City

A DRUG surrender was arrested after he yielded illegal drugs in a drug raid at his house in Barangay Guinhalaran, Silay City, Negros Occidental on Thursday. Superintendent Willy Diel, chief of Silay City Police Station, said Rodel Ocera, 37, who is under the city's drugs watchlist, was served a search warrant issued by Judge Ana Celeste Bernad of Regional Trial Court Branch 69 at around 11 a.m. Latest issues of Sun.Star Bacolod also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.