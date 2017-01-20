DPWH secretary to ask P300 million to solve flood woes

DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways secretary Mark Villar said the agency will request for an additional fund worth P300 million from the Department of Budget and Management to fast track the identified priority projects in reducing disastrous flooding in Cagayan de Oro City. "Magre-request kami sa DBM ng additional funding, there's also calamity fund na we can use, I'm planning to request the fund immediately, na-identify na namin yung mga projects na kailangan bigyan ng pondo kaagad para at least hindi na maulit yung ganitong klase nang baha ," Villar said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.