DOTr upbeat on new Philippines-Indonesia shipping route

By Philippine News Agency The Department of Transportation is set to open a new shipping route from the Philippines to Indonesia in an effort to improve connectivity and boost international trade. The new Davao-General Santos-Bitung, Indonesia shipping route is expected to ferry goods by three days as opposed to the current three to five weeks shipping time via the Manila-Bitung route.

