DOH: Firecracker-related injuries in ...

DOH: Firecracker-related injuries in Western Visayas drop

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE number of firecracker-related injuries in Western Visayas Region decreased this year, figures of Department of Health showed. Dr. May Ann Sta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 15 hr Russian Ainu 15
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 18 hr Ainu 4
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,556 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,678

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC