DOF: Singapore to increase investments in Philippines
SINGAPORE has expressed interest in further increasing its investments in the Philippines, as well as adding more flights to Manila in anticipation of increased demand in air travel between the two countries, the Department of Finance said. Quoting Singaporean Ambassador to Manila Kok Li Peng, the DOF said that during the envoy's recent meeting with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, the diplomat conveyed that Singapore's private sector would like to explore new growth opportunities in the Philippines, particularly in the retail, transportation, infrastructure and tourism sectors.
