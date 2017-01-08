Delays in start of Iloilo dam put other projects at risk

The National Irrigation Administration warns that continuing delays in the P11.2-billion mega dam project in Calinog, Iloilo province may put other projects at risk. NIA Administrator Peter LaviA a disclosed that the Export-Import Bank of Korea may no longer be interested in funding other projects in the country because of the status of the Jalaur River Multipurpose Project-Stage II .

