Davao Region investments skyrocket from Jan.-Oct.

INVESTMENTS registered in Davao Region burgeoned to P7.684 billion for the 10 months of 2016, some 63 percent up from the total investments of P4.708 billion in 2015, the Board of Investments -Southern Mindanao revealed. Bulk of the investments or 33 percent of the total BOI applications approved and registered were poured in Davao City, followed by Davao del Sur , Davao del Norte , Compostela Valley , and Davao Oriental while Davao Occidental recorded no registered investment as of October 2016.

