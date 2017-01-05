Davao prosecutor indicts Matobato over alleged frustrated murder

THE Davao City Prosecutor's Office has indicted self-confessed Davao Death Squad member Edgar Matobato for frustrated murder over his alleged attempt to kill retired Department of Agrarian Reform Southern Mindanao adjudicator Abeto Salcedo Jr. in 2014. In a press conference Thursday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the case against Matobato has already been filed in Digos City Regional Trial Court, Davao del Sur.

