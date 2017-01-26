Davao City sends food aid to resident...

Davao City sends food aid to residents in flood-stricken areas in ARMM

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

Officials of the Humanitarian Action Emergency Response Team of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's , along with social welfare officials received on Saturday 5,000 food packs "from the people of Davao City" as assistance to residents in flood-stricken areas. Trucks from the Davao City government arrived at the ARMM compound early Saturday loaded with relief goods intended for Pagalungan and Datu Montawal town in Maguindanao.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow Jan 3 Ainu 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC