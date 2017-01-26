Davao City sends food aid to residents in flood-stricken areas in ARMM

Officials of the Humanitarian Action Emergency Response Team of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's , along with social welfare officials received on Saturday 5,000 food packs "from the people of Davao City" as assistance to residents in flood-stricken areas. Trucks from the Davao City government arrived at the ARMM compound early Saturday loaded with relief goods intended for Pagalungan and Datu Montawal town in Maguindanao.

