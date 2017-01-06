Davao City has 13,202 traffic violators arrested in 2016

THE Davao Police Police Office Traffic Group has apprehended a total of 13,202 traffic violators in the city from January to December 2016. Speaking during Wednesday's Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police Press Corps media forum at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, DCPO-Traffic Group Chief Superintendent Ernesto Castillo said that in their accomplishment report, they nabbed 6,255 persons after violating Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

