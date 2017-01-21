Customs implements 12-hour operations...

Customs implements 12-hour operations in 6 big ports

In a statement, the bureau said the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. operations would be from Monday to Saturday, which started on Monday, January 16. The new working hour operations are being implemented in the following ports: Ports of Manila, Batangas, Davao, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, and the Manila International Container Port. "To catch up with the increase in trade volume of big ports the Bureau has implemented the 12-hour operations a " it said.

Chicago, IL

