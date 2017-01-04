Cordillera wage hike consultations set

THE Cordillera office of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board is conducting massive consultations regionwide to gather the sentiments of the formal sector and the domestic workers for the possibility of having a wage hike for both the minimum wage earners and the domestic workers. Augusto Aquillo, RTWPB-Cordillera Administrative Region board secretary, said initial consultations were already done Baguio and Benguet, Ifugao and Mountain Province over the past two months while future consultations will be held in Kalinga on January 10, 2017, followed by the consultations in Apayao and in Abra on January 12, 2017.

