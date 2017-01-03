Cops tracking down driver who rammed,...

Cops tracking down driver who rammed, killed 3 people

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

AUTHORITIES on Tuesday, January 3, were tracking down the owner and driver of a vehicle that rammed into a crowd at a New Year's Day party, killing three persons and a dozen others injured in Puerto village, Cagayan de Oro City, on Monday. According to a police report, a Mitsubishi Strada pickup bearing plate no.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 5 hr Ainu 6
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 5 hr Ainu 16
News Philippines says it won't help US patrols in So... Dec 10 john smith 1
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Dec 8 Wags richelle 17
News Philippines: No Kidneys for Foreigners? -- Dise... (Apr '08) Dec '16 HairyGuy 6
News Philippine president wants to be friends with T... Nov '16 tomin cali 4
News Philippines' Duterte visits Japan after China tilt Nov '16 Ainu 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,898

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC