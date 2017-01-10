Child sex predator Peter Scully dealt...

Child sex predator Peter Scully dealt legal blow as police apprehend key witness

3 hrs ago

The former live-in partner and co-accused of alleged child sex predator and "dark web" mastermind Peter Scully has been arrested in a blow to the Australian man's chances of escaping conviction and possible execution in the Philippines. Liezyl Margallo, 23, led police to a house in 2015 where they discovered the body of a 12 year-old girl who Scullly allegedly held as a sex and torture slave for months before strangling her and burying her body in a shallow grave.

Chicago, IL

