Child sex predator Peter Scully dealt legal blow as police apprehend key witness

The former live-in partner and co-accused of alleged child sex predator and "dark web" mastermind Peter Scully has been arrested in a blow to the Australian man's chances of escaping conviction and possible execution in the Philippines. Liezyl Margallo, 23, led police to a house in 2015 where they discovered the body of a 12 year-old girl who Scullly allegedly held as a sex and torture slave for months before strangling her and burying her body in a shallow grave.

