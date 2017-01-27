Cebu Pacific bares three new Visayas routes out of Cebu
Cebu Pacific is starting three new routes to Eastern and Western Visayas to connect Cebu-the Queen City of the South-to Leyte, Samar and Panay Island. Cebu Pacific will have daily flights between Cebu and Ormoc and Cebu and Roxas, and four times weekly between Cebu and Calbayog using ATR 72-500 aircraft.
