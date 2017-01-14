Awarding of ownership certificate set this year
AWARDING of certificate of ownership will be pushed by the Cagayan de Oro City Government within this year, said lawyer Edgar Cabanlas, task force chairman for the emancipation of piso-piso beneficiaries. Cabanlas said there is an estimate of at least 6,000 citizens under 17 homeowners associations who are included in the piso-piso program scattered in the program's 37 sites.
