At 100, she's older than Philippines' independence
A year before Rosario Ignacio Carla was born in 1917, the United States promised her native Philippines its independence. But it didn't happen until after the Japanese occupation and World War II, when she was married with three children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC