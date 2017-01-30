At 100, she's older than Philippines'...

At 100, she's older than Philippines' independence

A year before Rosario Ignacio Carla was born in 1917, the United States promised her native Philippines its independence. But it didn't happen until after the Japanese occupation and World War II, when she was married with three children.

