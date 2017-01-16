ASEAN endeavors peace, - a better life'
As the country assumed chairmanship of this year's Association of Southeast Asian Nations , President Duterte called for closer regional cooperation in giving the people "a better life" and promoting peace and stability in a speech delivered at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, here. The President also sounded the call for the adherence of rule of law and respect for sovereign independence while pursuing "constructive engagements" during the summit launch in Davao City.
