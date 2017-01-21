ASEAN at 50: Philippines in the lead

ASEAN at 50: Philippines in the lead

Manila Bulletin

"At the closing ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in the Lao Peoples' Democratic Republic in September 2016, I announced our chairmanship theme 'Partnering for Change, Engaging the World." - President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, launching of the Philippines' Chairmanship of ASEAN, Davao City, 15 January 2017 This writer was fortunate to have been invited to the launching of our country's 2017th chairmanship of ASEAN in Davao City last 15 January at which P. Duterte was the guest of honor and speaker.

