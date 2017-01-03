ArthaLand sees a greener 2017

ArthaLand, the property company known for its green and sustainable projects, is bullish of the sector's sustained growth this year as the market continues to look for high quality, well-designed, green developments. The company released earlierits growth plan, aiming to quintuple its business over the next five years with an estimated investment of about P20 billion pesos.

Chicago, IL

