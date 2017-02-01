Army accuses NPA of attacks on soldiers doing relief work
THE military has accused the New People's Army of attacks against security forces who were said to be just doing disaster response and rescue operations in the Caraga and Northern Mindanao in spite of a standing unilateral ceasefire declared both by the government and the Communist rebels. Government soldiers and equipment were deployed to respond to the flooding as many areas in the two regions were submerged in floodwater brought by the low pressure area and tail-end of the cold front in the last two weeks.
