Army accuses NPA of attacks on soldie...

Army accuses NPA of attacks on soldiers doing relief work

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE military has accused the New People's Army of attacks against security forces who were said to be just doing disaster response and rescue operations in the Caraga and Northern Mindanao in spite of a standing unilateral ceasefire declared both by the government and the Communist rebels. Government soldiers and equipment were deployed to respond to the flooding as many areas in the two regions were submerged in floodwater brought by the low pressure area and tail-end of the cold front in the last two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) 14 hr Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC