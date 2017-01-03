Al Gore's new documentary gets a title

The moment is captured in a documentary, a sequel to "An Inconvenient Truth," that will open the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, 2017. courtesy Paramount Pictures Former Vice President Al Gore talks to Alfred Romualdez , former mayor of Tacloban City, Philippines, and Demi Raya, a survivor of Typhoon Haiyan, in the Raya family home in Tacloban City on March 12, 2016.

