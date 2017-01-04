AFP: Top ASG leader Indama killed in Basilan
The Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command said Wednesday that a notorious follower of Abu Sayyaf Group top leader Furudji Indama was killed as a result of the intensified operations launched by the military in Basilan. Army Major Filemon I. Tan Jr., AFP-WesMinCom spokesman said, composite forces of the 64th Infantry Battalion, Civilian Active Auxiliary under the 4th Special Forces Battalion, and members of the Civilian Volunteer Organization in Sumisip, Basilan, conducted focused military operations against the group of Abu Sayyaf member "Garabat" in Barangay Sapah Bulak, Sumisip, Basilan early Wednesday morning.
