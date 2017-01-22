Activists decry killing of alleged NPA rebel
HUMAN rights group Karapatan Alliance for the Advancement of Human Rights decried the killing of an alleged NPA soldier in an encounter with government soldiers last Saturday, January 21, at Barangay Biangan, Makilala, North Cotabato. Karapatan spokesperson Jay Apiag, in a phone interview with SunStar Davao, said the killing of the alleged NPA soldier is a violation to the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law .
