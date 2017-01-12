Abu Sayyaf militants free S. Korean captain, Filipino crew

South Korean hostage Park Chul-hong, seated right, and Filipino hostage Glen Alindajao, left, prepare to answer questions after being flown in Davao from Jolo following their release Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 from their kidnappers in the volatile island of Jolo in southern Philippines. Park and Alindajao were released Saturday after almost three months in captivity.

