Abe's Mission Impossible in Manila

President Rodrigo Duterte joins Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he interacts with the pupils waving the Japan and Philippine flags before entering the Malacanang presidential palace in metro Manila, Philippines on January 12, 2017. As electoral shocks overhaul the Asian geopolitical landscape, Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe is on an all-out charm offensive.

