A private security tries to prevent the media from taking pictures as protesters picket the Trump Tower hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in the financial district of Makati city east Manila, Philippines. Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States on Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

